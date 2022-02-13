$57.31 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce $57.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $58.18 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $49.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $237.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.19 billion to $237.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $249.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.32 billion to $250.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $140.24 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $143.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,802 shares of company stock worth $22,954,653. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

