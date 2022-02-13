DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get DHI Group alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NYSE DHX opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $285.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DHI Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 1,122,792 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 243,834 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DHI Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 125,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.