The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,869 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,903,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

