The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.96 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $89.35.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

