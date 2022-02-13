The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,066,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

EXLS stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.86.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

