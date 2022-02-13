South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Sells $129,275.14 in Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SSB stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.42.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,589,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,077,000 after buying an additional 118,019 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of South State by 61.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after buying an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of South State by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,311,000 after buying an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,777,000 after buying an additional 62,332 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

