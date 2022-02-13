Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO David W. Meline Sells 619 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

