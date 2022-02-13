FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstCash by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.89. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

