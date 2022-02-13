78,298 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after buying an additional 9,789,542 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $101,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $80,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $80,472,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $48,108,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $54.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

DTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

