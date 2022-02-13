Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,972 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,031 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.