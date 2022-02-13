HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPCA stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

