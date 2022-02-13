Credit Suisse Group Lowers Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $35.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $17,487,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $14,401,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $10,197,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $10,007,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

