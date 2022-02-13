ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

ePlus stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ePlus will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

