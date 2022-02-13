Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Lake Street Capital

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quantum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $174.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quantum by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 140,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 281,692 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,695 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

