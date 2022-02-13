Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $363.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $295.04 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.05 and a 200 day moving average of $311.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

