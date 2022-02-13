HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 486 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $319.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

