GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $500,000 in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,248 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,475,000 after buying an additional 1,699,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,713 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 77.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 186,378 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 11.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 336,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 1.06. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $76.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -460.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

