Oppenheimer Cuts SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $18.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

SOFI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

