HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,445,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after buying an additional 150,234 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,025,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 425,869 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $126.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.31 and its 200-day moving average is $134.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

