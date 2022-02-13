Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.03.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

