The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $106.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.