Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Expands By 727.3%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 727.3% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATGN stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Altigen Communications has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $30.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

