Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Raised to C$6.75 at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AUY. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after buying an additional 4,706,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $19,349,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $18,568,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $18,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

