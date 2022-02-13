Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
BEP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.88.
BEP opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $47.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -174.29%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
