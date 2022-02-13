Credit Suisse AG Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NBR opened at $127.59 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NBR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

