ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Steven Spinner Sells 5,000 Shares

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Spinner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

ARCB stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.81. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

