Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 94.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Forterra were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 75,155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 180,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 72,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

FRTA opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.20. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

