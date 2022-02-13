Credit Suisse AG Purchases 41,885 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 354.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,885 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in XPEL were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in XPEL by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in XPEL by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in XPEL by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in XPEL by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in XPEL by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,273,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 310,800 shares of company stock worth $20,292,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.