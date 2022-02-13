Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.76.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE NTR opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $77.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

