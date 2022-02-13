Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.57.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
In related news, Director Evan Bakst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 67,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,496 shares of company stock worth $853,115 in the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ ATEC opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.71.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphatec (ATEC)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.