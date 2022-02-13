Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Evan Bakst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 67,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,496 shares of company stock worth $853,115 in the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,244,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 132.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 496.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 791,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2,528.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 754,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

