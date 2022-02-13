Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARSMF opened at 0.31 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.32.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining, Inc engages in the producing fluorspar mine in the United States. The company was founded on November 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

