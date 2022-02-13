Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,598 shares of company stock worth $2,642,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after acquiring an additional 290,606 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Ciena by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,900,000 after acquiring an additional 248,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ciena by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,510,000 after acquiring an additional 178,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ciena by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. Ciena has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

