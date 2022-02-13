McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 1,136.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,773,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 192,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 165,630 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $408.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.