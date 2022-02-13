Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 782,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,730,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.94 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $818.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

