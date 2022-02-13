Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $33,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AeroVironment by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 136.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,607,000 after purchasing an additional 551,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 133.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 33.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,877,000 after acquiring an additional 121,369 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,037.98 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $138.81.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.