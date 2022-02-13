Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $34,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $67,713,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $39,488,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $13,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $20,461,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

