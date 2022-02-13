Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,556,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 311,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $34,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

