Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 4,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.
NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.
