FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $265.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.82.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $246.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

