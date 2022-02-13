Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $202,734.70 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PFGC opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

