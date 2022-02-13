Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $190,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75.

On Friday, December 17th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

