Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,345 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $160.87 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average is $154.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

