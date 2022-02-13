Schroder Investment Management Group Has $75,000 Stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,133 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Honest were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,788,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,811,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,267,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Honest during the second quarter worth about $24,598,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $4,381,014.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,817.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

