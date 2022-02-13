Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $32,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,395,000 after buying an additional 154,749 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after buying an additional 351,277 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.