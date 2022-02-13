Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,185 ($29.55) price target on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.45) to GBX 2,300 ($31.10) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $784.70.
BHP stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.