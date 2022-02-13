SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

SeqLL stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. SeqLL has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SeqLL in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SeqLL during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SeqLL during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

