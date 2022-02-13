PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $217,000 in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 139.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of FC opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.51 million, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

