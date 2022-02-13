Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,082 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,082 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $35,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKR opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $23.33.

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

