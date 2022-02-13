Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $35,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 558,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 469,589 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,494 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CORT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

