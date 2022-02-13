Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $163,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $654,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.65 million, a P/E ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

